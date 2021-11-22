State Holds Information Meetings On New Cape Cod Bridges

BOURNE – The state recently held a pair of public information meetings to answer questions about the Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program, which is overseeing the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.

A panel of experts fielded questions including bridge speed limits, traffic, effects on property owners in the area, and timelines for construction.

“At this stage things could go in a lot of different directions, but I do think it’s entirely likely that it would be possible to have both bridges under construction at the same time,” said MassDOT veteran Dave Anderson.

“The way a replacement structure would be built would be in a way that the existing bridge is not be taken out of service until there is a new structure for that traffic to go to,” he said.

“That’s an approach we would be taking that at any stage in the construction there would be at least the same number of lanes able to get across the canal.”

The panel also received questions on the aesthetics of the new bridges, with many noting the iconic nature of the old bridges.

Numerous speakers assured the audience that the visual appearance of the bridges would be deeply considered in developing alternative bridges, noting the regional symbolism the existing bridges hold.

The panel also considered options on what to do with the old bridges once construction of the new structures has concluded, including the potential for pedestrian access.

“We have said from the beginning in our evaluation of alternatives to replace the bridges that one of the considerations that we would look at would be an ability for pedestrians, bicycle traffic, whatever it happens to be, to be able to cross that bridge to connect both sides of the canal, and that’s still the plan,” said Scott Acone, Deputy District Engineer of the Army Corps of Engineers.

As outreach efforts continue, the MassDOT will assess its options as it prepares to move into Phase 1, which will entail development and refinement of bridge and roadway options, a process which is expected to take approximately two years.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter