You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDOT Hosting Hearing on Proposed Barnstable Shared Use Path

MassDOT Hosting Hearing on Proposed Barnstable Shared Use Path

October 26, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A Virtual Design Public Hearing will be published on the MassDOT website to provide the public with information on the proposed Barnstable – Bearse’s Way Shared Use Path project.

The hearing will consist of pre-recorded video presentation and will allow the public to learn about and comment on the proposed project.

MassDOT said that all comments submitted in response to the hearing will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.

The project proposes to construct a shared use path along the west side of Bearse’s Way from the intersection at Route 28 to the intersection of Bearse’s Way at Pitcher’s Way in the Town of Barnstable.

According to MassDOT, the shared use path will accommodate pedestrian, bicycle, and other non-motorized transportation and will include associated utility improvements along the path and roadway.

The Virtual Design Public Hearing will be published October 26 on the MassDOT website, with a comment period lasting from then until November 9.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 