MassDOT Hosting Hearing on Proposed Barnstable Shared Use Path

BARNSTABLE – A Virtual Design Public Hearing will be published on the MassDOT website to provide the public with information on the proposed Barnstable – Bearse’s Way Shared Use Path project.

The hearing will consist of pre-recorded video presentation and will allow the public to learn about and comment on the proposed project.

MassDOT said that all comments submitted in response to the hearing will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.

The project proposes to construct a shared use path along the west side of Bearse’s Way from the intersection at Route 28 to the intersection of Bearse’s Way at Pitcher’s Way in the Town of Barnstable.

According to MassDOT, the shared use path will accommodate pedestrian, bicycle, and other non-motorized transportation and will include associated utility improvements along the path and roadway.

The Virtual Design Public Hearing will be published October 26 on the MassDOT website, with a comment period lasting from then until November 9.