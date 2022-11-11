You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting on Bridge Replacements

November 11, 2022

BOURNE – Two virtual public information meetings will be held by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on the effort to replace the Cape Cod Canal bridges.

In addition to the bridge replacements themselves, the meeting will cover approach roadway improvements and efforts to make the area more traversable by means besides cars.

The meetings will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

Initial estimates placed the cost of the replacement project at around $1.6 billion, however rising inflation rates and other economic challenges have likely over doubled that figure, according to state officials. 

Registration can be completed through mass.gov

