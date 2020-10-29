MassDOT Outlines Barnstable Shared Use Path Plan

BARNSTABLE – MassDOT recently hosted a Virtual Design Public Hearing that outlined the Barnstable-Bearse’s Way Shared Use Path project for the public.

The hearing consisted of a pre-recorded video presentation published to the MassDOT’s website meant to allow members of the public to learn about and comment on the proposed project.

The pre-recorded format was a way to inform the public while still maintaining safe practices during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said project manager David Shedd.

“The hearings afford the Commonwealth an additional opportunity to receive information from local sources which would be of value to the state in making its final decisions as to what design should be advanced to final development,” said Shedd.

The project proposes a shared use path along the west side of Bearse’s Way from the intersection at Route 28 to the intersection of Bearse’s Way at Pitcher’s Way in the Town of Barnstable.

The path will accommodate pedestrian, bicycle, and other non-motorized transportation and will include associated utility improvements along the path and roadway, said MassDOT.

“This will provide an important multi-model transportation and recreational opportunity in the town. There are a number of shared use paths and sidewalks already in the town, and this provide a missing link in that sense in the overall picture of the town’s complete streets objectives,” said project designer Steve Rhoads.

Rhoads said that the completed path will also provide a segment of a connection to the future extension of the Cape Cod Rail Trail, which is planned to ultimately run all the way to Sandwich.

Shedd said that the project is currently only 25 percent of the way through its design stages, and that more reviews will be performed by MassDOT at each quarter of the process.

According to Shedd, approximately 80 percent of the total construction costs will be covered by the Federal Highway Administration while MassDOT will fund the remainder.

The preliminary construction cost of the project is expected to be approximately $1,100,000.

The project is expected to begin construction in the spring of 2022 at the earliest, with construction estimated to be completed twelve months later.

The comment period for the project will last until November 9.

MassDOT said that any comments that they receive on the project will be considered to the maximum extent possible.

The pre-recorded presentation and comment form are available here.