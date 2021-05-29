Mayflower II Receives Preservation Award

PLYMOUTH – The Mayflower II has been given the Paul and Niki Tsongas Award by Preservation Massachusetts.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums announced that their replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims across the Atlantic Ocean to the region back in 1620 received praised for its multi-million dollar restoration.

The renovation took four years to complete.

Preservation Massachusetts honors endeavors that preserve the history of the state.

Mayflower II also received the People’s Preservation Award from the organization earlier this year, after it received over 27,000 votes.