You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mayflower II Receives Preservation Award

Mayflower II Receives Preservation Award

May 29, 2021

PLYMOUTH – The Mayflower II has been given the Paul and Niki Tsongas Award by Preservation Massachusetts.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums announced that their replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims across the Atlantic Ocean to the region back in 1620 received praised for its multi-million dollar restoration.

The renovation took four years to complete.

Preservation Massachusetts honors endeavors that preserve the history of the state. 

Mayflower II also received the People’s Preservation Award from the organization earlier this year, after it received over 27,000 votes.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 