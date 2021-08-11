MBTA gets nearly $860M in federal coronavirus relief funds

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is getting nearly $860 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help maintain services and jobs as the pandemic drags on.

Federal transportation officials said Wednesday that the funding for the Boston area public transit system is part of more than $30 billion for public transportation included in the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March.

A spokesperson says the T will use the ARP funds, along with previous relief funds, to balance its operating budgets into the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year and to plug massive revenue shortfalls due to significantly lower ridership and fare collections.

The Associated Press