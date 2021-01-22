You are here: Home / NewsCenter / McConnell Seeks to Push Trump Impeachment Trial to February

January 22, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to postpone Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

McConnell on Thursday proposed delaying the trial until February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

The idea could appeal to some Senate Democrats, who are eager to spend time confirming President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees.

The House impeached Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly attack on the Capitol that unfolded on Jan. 6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the trial has to happen even though Trump has left office so that there is accountability.

