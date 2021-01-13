You are here: Home / NewsCenter / McConnell Won’t Call Senate Back for Trump Impeachment Trial

McConnell Won’t Call Senate Back for Trump Impeachment Trial

January 13, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting a Democratic attempt to swiftly call the chamber into emergency session for an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The Kentucky Republican’s decision was described by a spokesman, and it all but assures that those proceedings won’t occur until after Trump leaves office.

McConnell’s decision comes as a GOP strategist says McConnell thinks Trump perpetrated impeachable offenses.

McConnell also sees House Democrats’ drive to impeach Trump as a chance to diminish Trump’s sway within the GOP. The House was all but certain to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump for inciting last week’s Capitol takeover by a pro-Trump mob.

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR
