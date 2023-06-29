Meeting on Provincetown, Truro Low-Lying Roads is Thursday

PROVINCETOWN – A virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, June 29 to discuss future low-lying road projects in Provincetown and Truro.

Officials from both towns will inform the public about designs and costs to protect Route 6A from rising sea levels and flooding from coastal storms.

This initiative is a part of the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management’s plan to grant funding to Outer Cape Communities for shoreline protection.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. It can be accessed online through Microsoft Teams or by phone; click here to learn more.