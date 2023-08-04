You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $1.35B, 2nd Largest in Game’s History

August 4, 2023

HYANNIS – Tonight’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history and fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. 

The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $659.5 million, according to lottery officials.

The record is a $1.537 billion jackpot won on a South Carolina ticket in 2018. 

“When playing Mega Millions and other lottery games, we remind people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, in a statement.

The drawing will be held tonight at 11 pm. 

