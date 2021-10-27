Memorial Toy Run For Children In Need Set for November

FALMOUTH – The 22nd Annual Chris Wetherbee Memorial Toy Run Benefitting the Children of Cape Cod will take place on Sunday, November 7, 2021, raising money and donating toys to children of families in need for the holiday season.

Registration for the event is at 8:30 to 10:30 am at Eagles Hall, 39 Cohasset Avenue, Buzzards Bay.

The run departs at 11 am sharp and will ride from Eagles Hall toward the Navigator Portuguese American Association at 55 Ashumet Road in East Falmouth.

“It now not only benefits the shelters on Cape Cod,” said event organizer Tammy Baptiste, “it benefits all of the Cape Cod Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and Islands. It assists them with their Toys For Tots drive, so all the toys now stay on Cape Cod, and any money raised goes to the shelters.”

Those interested in donating can give a $10 per person donation or a new unwrapped toy.

The organizers prohibit the donation of stuffed animals or violent toys.

Those unable to make the ride can donate toys at ShoreWay Acres Inn at 59 Shore Street, Falmouth MA.

“Santa is there. We go on a twenty-mile motorcycle ride where we end up at the Navigator. They have a lunch that can be purchased when we arrive, and it’s just a very family friendly, fun event,” said Baptiste.

Last year, the Memorial Toy Run raised over $3,000 despite taking precautions for COVID-19.

