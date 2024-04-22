You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Message In A Bottle Discovered On Cape Beach

April 22, 2024

Photo taken by Kate Rivers

MASHPEE – A message in a bottle was recently found on Cape Cod.

A woman walking on South Cape Beach State Park in Mashpee posted on social media earlier this month that she found an old Coca-Cola bottle with a paper inside.

Though damaged, it was able to be traced back to the late Wendy Warner of Worcester, who was 14 at the time she made the message in a bottle over six decades ago.

Reports indicate Warner, who grew up to own a horse farm in Western Mass, spent summers on the Cape. The discovery of the note has been shared with her family. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


