Message In A Bottle Discovered On Cape Beach

MASHPEE – A message in a bottle was recently found on Cape Cod.

A woman walking on South Cape Beach State Park in Mashpee posted on social media earlier this month that she found an old Coca-Cola bottle with a paper inside.

Though damaged, it was able to be traced back to the late Wendy Warner of Worcester, who was 14 at the time she made the message in a bottle over six decades ago.

Reports indicate Warner, who grew up to own a horse farm in Western Mass, spent summers on the Cape. The discovery of the note has been shared with her family.