International Women’s Day Breakfast Promotes Message of Progress

HYANNIS – The Cape Women’s Coalition held a breakfast event in celebration of International Women’s Day on Wednesday in Hyannis.

As 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the seventh annual edition of the event celebrated women’s right to vote and talked about the importance of making more progress.

Hilda Haye, a member of the Housing Committee in Barnstable, said that women supporting other women will lead to shared success, even after facing obstacles.

“So as women, please take the time out to love each other, to care for each other, to be understanding of each other,” Haye told attendees.

The event was created at first to provide more representation of women in the area.

Barnstable Town Councilor Britt Beedenbender said that while progress has been made, the fight for equal representation continues. Speaking from her experience in the public sector, she said that women still “have to really fight to even have their voice heard, even if they’re in the room.”

“So, you have to navigate, you have to build consensus, you have to build bridges, relationships, and it is what will get you to that end goal eventually,” she said.

The event looked to breed education, confidence, and community involvement throughout Cape Cod.

Proceeds will be used to further the Cape Women’s Coalition’s mission to provide women with access to as many programs and involvement opportunities as possible.

For more information, visit www.capewomenscoalition.com.

The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank was the presenting sponsor of the event.