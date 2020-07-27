Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises over $14,900 for Local Vets

HYANNIS – Through a variety of fundraisers, Mid-Cape Home Centers has raised just under $15,000 in funds for the Cape and Islands Veteran’s Outreach Center.

The money includes Mid-Cape Home Centers’ silent auction, its biggest fundraising event which raised nearly $3,500 on its own.

For Mid-Cape’s “Flag a Yard” Fundraiser, people were invited to make $25 minimum donations and in return flag a friend, which consisted of about 36 American flags being placed in a family member’s or friend’s yard.

Between the “Flag a Yard” Fundraiser and donations made by the leadership and team members at Mid-Cape, the organization raised just over $14,900 for CIVOC.

The funds will be allocated towards the Veteran’s Home Campaign put forth by CIVOC, the most prominent of which will be the new Veteran’s Home being built in Dennis.

The home will consist of five bedrooms for Veterans in the town, with CIVOC’s goal being to replicate the project across all 15 towns on Cape Cod.