You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mid-Cape Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bail

Mid-Cape Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bail

June 28, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Juscelene Guedes of Centerville was arraigned in District Court on Thursday for an alleged fatal stabbing in Barnstable.

Guedes pleaded not guilty to murder after an alleged assault with a knife reportedly caused the death of her ex-boyfriend, Renato Chaves, who reportedly worked at the Brazilian Grill in Hyannis.

Chaves was reportedly found stabbed at the scene of a crash near the TD Bank in Hyannis on Wednesday.

Guedes is being held without bail pending her next court appearance on August 5th.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 