Mid-Cape Stabbing Suspect Held Without Bail

BARNSTABLE – Juscelene Guedes of Centerville was arraigned in District Court on Thursday for an alleged fatal stabbing in Barnstable.

Guedes pleaded not guilty to murder after an alleged assault with a knife reportedly caused the death of her ex-boyfriend, Renato Chaves, who reportedly worked at the Brazilian Grill in Hyannis.

Chaves was reportedly found stabbed at the scene of a crash near the TD Bank in Hyannis on Wednesday.

Guedes is being held without bail pending her next court appearance on August 5th.