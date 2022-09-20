You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Migrants Sue Florida Governor Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights

Migrants Sue Florida Governor Over Martha’s Vineyard Flights

September 20, 2022

BOSTON (AP) — Venezuelan migrants flown from San Antonio to the island of Martha’s Vineyard have sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. It alleges that migrants were falsely told they were going to Boston or Washington and were induced with $10 McDonald’s gift certificates.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, which includes San Antonio, opened an investigation into the flights but didn’t say what laws may have been broken.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 