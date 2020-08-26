You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mike Walk Fundraiser for Autism Research, Education Starts Thursday

Mike Walk Fundraiser for Autism Research, Education Starts Thursday

August 26, 2020

MASHPEE – The planners of the annual Mike Golf fundraiser event will be taking part in the event on Thursday to benefit education and research for kids with autism.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McKenna family of Mashpee was unable to hold their annual golf tournament to benefit the New England Center for Children (NECC).

Instead, father Michael McKenna and his youngest son Matt will walk the Cape Cod Rail Trail, spanning 25 miles, four times in four days.

The original Mike Golf event was launched in 2009 to honor the oldest McKenna son, also named Michael, who has autism and has been a part of the NECC for years. More than $700,000 have been raised by the golf tournament in years past.

To learn more and to donate to the Mike Walk, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


