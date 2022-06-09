Moderna Says Updated COVID Shot Boosts Omicron Protection

(UNDATED) – Moderna says its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work.

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall.

Moderna says its combination booster candidate increased omicron-fighting antibodies more than just giving another dose of the original.

Today’s vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death but protection against milder infections wanes especially as the virus continues to mutate.

Health authorities are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe. Moderna announced its preliminary study results Wednesday.

BY LAUREN NEERGAARD, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.