HYANNIS – A Cape Cod edition of the popular board game Monopoly is in development.

Top Trumps USA, the company behind the famous game, said it is seeking recommendations from the public on what local businesses, nonprofits and other cultural landmarks should make an appearance as properties on the classic board.

The special edition of the board game is set to roll out in June of next year.

Both the public and businesses can send comments and inquiries to [email protected].