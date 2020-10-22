Moran Endorsed by Former Obama Advisor

FALMOUTH – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran has been endorsed by Quentin Palfrey in her re-election bid.

Palfrey, a former advisor under President Barack Obama and nominee for Lieutenant Governor in Massachusetts during the 2018 election, praised Moran for her collaborative skills and efforts in improving things such as schools and job growth during her first few months in office on Beacon Hill.

The Democratic incumbent is running against Republican challenger Jay McMahon in November’s general election.