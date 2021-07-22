You are here: Home / NewsCenter / More COVID-19 Cases Linked to Provincetown Cluster

More COVID-19 Cases Linked to Provincetown Cluster

July 22, 2021

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
Provincetown Town Hall

BOSTON (AP) — More than 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak in a popular Cape Cod resort town.

State health officials say they’ve now traced more than 250 cases to a Fourth of July cluster in Provincetown.

The rise in cases has prompted some local bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination from patrons.

Thirty-five of the people whose COVID-19 cases have been linked to the cluster live in Boston, and officials in that city are now asking anyone who has recently traveled to Provincetown to get tested for the virus.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 