More COVID-19 Cases Linked to Provincetown Cluster

BOSTON (AP) — More than 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak in a popular Cape Cod resort town.

State health officials say they’ve now traced more than 250 cases to a Fourth of July cluster in Provincetown.

The rise in cases has prompted some local bars and restaurants to require proof of vaccination from patrons.

Thirty-five of the people whose COVID-19 cases have been linked to the cluster live in Boston, and officials in that city are now asking anyone who has recently traveled to Provincetown to get tested for the virus.

The Associated Press