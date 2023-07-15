More Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Into Cape Cod Waters

WEST DENNIS – Five more rehabilitated sea turtles were recently released into the waters off of Cape Cod by the New England Aquarium.

A trio of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and a pair of green sea turtles were rescued from local beaches by staff members with the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary last winter. The animals, part of species that are already endangered, were cold-stunned.

Aquarium team members spent months rehabilitating the turtles, ensuring that they were healthy enough to return to the wild at West Dennis Beach. The animals were tagged so that the staff can monitor their migration via satellite.

Over 500 sea turtles have been treated by the New England Aquarium over the course of the past cold-stun season. Officials added that they’re hoping 17 additional turtles can be healed and released off of the Cape by the end of the summer.