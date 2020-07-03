Movies on Main Series in Hyannis Starts Friday Night

HYANNIS – Drive-in movies return to Hyannis starting Friday night.

The Hyannis Film Festival, Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, and Love Live Local have joined together to present the Movies on Main series.

At the lot located at Main Street and High School Road Extension, dozens of cars will be welcomed in to enjoy films from over the years.

Executive Director of the Hyannis Film Festival Bill Ferrall said that while options are developed as to how to proceed with the festival, slated for October, Movies on Main provides an opportunity to interact with the community.

“In the meantime, this is a great way for us to fulfill our mission, cooperate and collaborate with other groups in the community,” Ferrall said.

The festival and the Cape Cod Resilience Fund will benefit from the proceeds. Live entertainment will be offered for guests, who are also encouraged to grab food at local eateries.

The feature Friday night is the animated film “Coco.” All movies shown throughout the series will be rated PG-13 or lower.

While they might not be typical summer blockbusters, Ferrall said that the films being shown at Movies on Main are both accessible to all and sophisticated.

“We were trying to provide things that are going to be both entertaining or good stories to tell and would be appealing to a broad range of ages, but has a little touch of awareness of what’s happening in the world mixed in there too,” he said.

Guests will be able to access the lot starting at 7:15 p.m., and showtime is at dusk. The series will run every Friday through August 7.

To learn more, including how to buy tickets, visit the series’ web page by clicking here.