Museum of Art to Host Ana Glig Show in January

January 9, 2021

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Museum of Art will be hosting a multimedia performance presented by pianist Ana Glig on January 17.

Glig’s MusArt Interconnections show will be returning to the museum, and a limited number of socially-distanced seats will be made available. For all other residents who would like to see the show, it will be made available for streaming.

The show will run from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. In-person tickets are $15 for members of the museum and $18 for non-members, while tickets for those who wish to stream the concert virtually are $7.

For more information, visit the museum’s website by clicking here.

