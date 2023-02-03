Music Producer From Sandwich Up For Two GRAMMYs

SANDWICH – A music producer who grew up on Cape Cod has been nominated for two GRAMMY awards.

23-year-old Hunter Brown is originally from Forestdale, although he now releases music as Akachi. His two nominations for Sunday night’s ceremony are both for the Best Rap Album category.

Brown currently lives and works around the Boston area, but his creative path started on the Cape.

Brown said he needed a new outlet after he stopped playing sports at Sandwich High School. He began to experiment with making hip hop beats and collaborating with friends.

“It was all just our circle getting together all the time, being creative, and working together from home,” he said.

Brown said his involvement on tracks includes beatmaking, instrumental contributions, and overall artistic insight.

“When I work with other people it’s not necessarily a specified role, we just create the product together.”

With some projects involving multiple producers, Brown said he seeks collaborators who don’t have big egos.

“The creative workspace I want to foster and have is always just an open, free-flowing, brainstorming session.”

When asked what young people growing up on the Cape should do if they want to pursue a similar career, Brown advised spending time on their craft and being creative with their friends.

He also encouraged young creators to reach out to producers through social media.

Brown said he was able to build a rapport with other producers who lived far away through the internet. He said he often works with Atlanta based producer and hitmaker TM88, with much of their work taking place over Zoom.

Brown said that with his current slate of projects he won’t be able to attend the GRAMMYs ceremony this weekend, but he’s planning to tune in.

“I’ll just be with friends somewhere watching it. So, let’s hope.”

The 65th GRAMMY Awards take place Sunday, February 5 at 7pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.