Mysterious Disease Impacting Birds Subsides

HYANNIS – After a mysterious avian disease swept through parts of Massachusetts, Mass Audubon officials have given residents the go-ahead to resume feeding their feathered friends.

People had been urged to remove bird feeders and baths to prevent the congregation of birds, slowing the spread of the mysterious disease that proved lethal to avians.

Audubon officials said that the cause of the disease is still unknown, but no confirmed cases have been reported for some time in Massachusetts or neighboring states.

Bird-watchers are urged to clean their feeders every two weeks using a solution of one part bleach to nine parts warm water, soaking the feeder in the solution for a few minutes before rinsing to prevent general spread of other diseases that may threaten birds.