You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Opens Urgent Access Clinic

Nantucket Cottage Hospital Opens Urgent Access Clinic

May 26, 2022

The lobby of the new Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

NANTUCKET – An urgent access clinic has been opened by Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

The new clinic along Prospect Street will offer medical care for conditions that are not considered life-threatening, such as fevers, coughs, colds, as well as ear and eye infections.

The site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Appointments can be made online through the Mass General Brigham Patient Gateway, or by calling 508-825-1000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

To learn more, visit Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 