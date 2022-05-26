Nantucket Cottage Hospital Opens Urgent Access Clinic

NANTUCKET – An urgent access clinic has been opened by Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

The new clinic along Prospect Street will offer medical care for conditions that are not considered life-threatening, such as fevers, coughs, colds, as well as ear and eye infections.

The site will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Appointments can be made online through the Mass General Brigham Patient Gateway, or by calling 508-825-1000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

To learn more, visit Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s website by clicking here.