Nantucket On-Target to Vaccinate First Tier of Phase 2

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has reported a successful opening of its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the VFW facility and continues to schedule appointments for those eligible.

In its first two days of operation, the clinic vaccinated nearly 300 eligible seniors who are 75 years old and above with their first dose of the vaccine.

Vaccination appointments for Nantucket residents eligible in either Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan are being made through NCH’s website.

The hospital is also supporting the Town of Nantucket in vaccinating individuals who are homebound and cannot travel to the VFW for vaccination, including recently vaccinating residents of The Homestead.

NCH said that it anticipates finishing the first tier of Phase 2—those aged 75 and older—by the end of the week and is waiting for further guidance from the state on the next tier of Phase 2, which includes those over the age of 65, patients with two or more comorbidities and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing.

The state anticipates Phase 2 of the vaccination plan to continue through March.

Those in Phase 1 of the state’s distribution plan, including COVID-facing healthcare workers, long term care facility residents and staff, first responders and congregate care settings, are also still being vaccinated across the state.

The general public will begin receiving their first dose of the vaccine in Phase 3 of the plan, which is expected to begin in April.

A map of COVID-19 vaccination sites across Massachusetts, the state’s appointment hotline and more information about the state’s vaccination process in general can be found here.