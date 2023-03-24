Nantucket Residents to Save on Electric Bills

NANTUCKET – Residents on Nantucket are set to save on their electric bills, thanks to a decision made recently by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

The state approved rate reductions for basic electric service for customers of multiple National Grid branches, including Nantucket Electric Company.

State officials noted that typical residents’ average monthly bills will decline by roughly 40%. Savings are set to kick in for energy usage after May 1.

For more information, visit mass.gov.