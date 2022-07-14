Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought

HYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June.

Mild drought conditions result in the state monitoring conditions, coordinating with municipalities, and ensuring that other state and federal agencies are on standby.

Cape Cod is not experiencing any drought conditions at this time, according to state officials.

EEA Secretary Beth Card explained that little rainfall is slated to pass through Massachusetts in the immediate future.

This comes as other sections of the state, including the southeastern region, have been deemed to be in the middle of a significant drought. The EEA reports that 90% of the Commonwealth is experiencing drought conditions of some kind.

Residents and businesses in communities under a mild drought watch are advised to limit outdoor watering to one day a week between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m., or less frequently if water suppliers instruct to do so.

They’re also reminded to make sure that showers, faucets, and toilets are efficient in their water use.

The Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force will reconvene on August 8 to assess the status of the state’s conditions.

To learn more, visit the EEA’s website by clicking here.