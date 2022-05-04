Nantucket Votes to Allow Anyone to Go Topless on Beaches

NANTUCKET (AP) – Nantucket is a step closer to allowing anyone who chooses regardless of gender to go topless on the Massachusetts resort island’s beaches.

The Gender Equality on Beaches bylaw amendment passed 327-242 at Tuesday night’s annual town meeting, according to published reports.

The measure is not a done deal. It still requires approval from the state attorney general’s office.

The bylaw was proposed by seventh-generation Nantucket resident Dorothy Stover and reads in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach” in town.

