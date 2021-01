WELLFLEET – Changes to fees have been announced by the Cape Cod National Seashore.

Daily fees for motorcycle entrances as well as for bicycle and on-foot entrances have been increased to $20 and $15, respectively.

Each fee was risen by $5 in an effort to standardize entry fees across the country’s national parks and areas.

Fees will not be increasing for vehicle entries and the seasonal pass for the Cape Cod National Seashore.