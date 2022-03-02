Cape Cod National Seashore Well-Staffed for Summer Season

WELLFLEET – Many beaches across the nation went without lifeguards during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cape Cod National Seashore officials said that visitors and residents will be in safe hands this summer with fully staffed beaches.

Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said that although the National Seashore also saw its share of difficulties getting lifeguards over the course of the pandemic, their summer housing is free of COVID restrictions that previously limited staffing.

“We have a pretty significant group of returning lifeguards every year and we’re very fortunate in that we have seasonal housing available to put them up in. That puts us in a very strong position,” said Carlstrom.

“We’ll have lifeguards at all six seashore beaches again this year and we’re looking forward to having them start up and get geared up for the summer season.”

In 2020, the Seashore did not have lifeguards at two of its beaches—Head of the Meadow and Herring Cove—for the only time in the agency’s history, primarily due to capacity restrictions in their seasonal lodging facilities, said Carlstrom.

“Things changed with how we could provide accommodations in terms of levels of restrictions we had for potential isolation due to COVID. So we’re over that hurdle, and we don’t have those kinds of restrictions any longer.”

The seasonal housing also provides for custodial staff and program rangers, as well as lifeguards.

The state is also stepping up investments in water safety for the 2022 summer season, announcing three new key positions as well as up to $1,000 bonuses for lifeguards at Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation beaches.