Need for Diapers and Baby Wipes Growing

HYANNIS-As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the need for diapers and baby wipes across Cape Cod and the Islands is escalating.

Diapers are becoming scarce as people who are able to afford them have been hoarding.

Director of A Baby Center Robin Hayward said that purchases of diapers in bulk has doubled since the demand for them from people in need has also doubled. She detailed the struggle to find diapers, as well as extra baby wipes.

The need for these resources, Hayward said, has led to families making hard decisions as to when they can change their babies’ diapers.

“Sometimes that’s only once or twice a day, which is heartbreaking,” she said.

Hayward mentioned that healthy practices for baby care includes upwards of 10 diapers changes per day. She does not recommend rationing diapers, as those practices are not sustainable for the health of babies.

In response, A Baby Center is offering families in need with a supply of diapers and wipes good for two weeks.

“We’ve committed to doing that,” Hayward said.

“We’re going to keep doing it until they run out, or we run out of funding to be able to purchase.”

Hayward said that while hoarding and overbuying has led to some delays in production, she has not heard any indications of a complete stoppage in manufacturing of the baby care products.

Hayward said that the best way to help is to donate funds to A Baby Center and the Cape Cod Council of Churches. For more information, visit the center’s website by clicking here.