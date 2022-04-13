Nero’s Law Ceremoniously Signed Four Years After Death of Sgt. Gannon

YARMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker joined Yarmouth Police Department officials for a ceremonial signing of Nero’s Law Tuesday—the 4-year anniversary of the shooting that killed Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and wounded his K9 partner Nero.

The shooting occurred while Gannon was serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills.

The law allows EMS personnel in the state to treat and transport K9 police dogs injured in the line of duty.

At the time, Nero was unable to receive emergency medical assistance from EMS on the scene and had to wait for veterinary care.

Baker signed the bill into law back in February, which had received support on both sides of the aisle in the State House and Senate.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R), First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan (R) and Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson were in attendance, among others.

“As we move forward from this tragedy, we have to look at the positives that could come out of it, which we probably didn’t think could ever happen, but they have,” said Frederickson.

Frederickson highlighted the new Sgt. Sean Gannon Memorial K9/Police Officer Training Facility located just behind the Yarmouth Police Station.

“This area was chosen by Sean Gannon himself to be the site of our new K9 training area. As a result of many people—the Yarmouth Police Foundation and Sand Dollar Custom Builders—they put this building together to help train so many officers for decades to come. Because we all know that Sean was very into training and doing the best that he could do. And it was all done through donations.”

Baker said that the law was long in the works, being a recurring focus of their weekly meetings. He added that it was also a way to provide a sense of closure.

“This was part of the healing process. The closing of the book, the turning of the page, the opportunity to pull something positive out of such a horrible, terrible, tragic situation. We’re really honored to be able to have this chance,” said Baker.

He said that the bond between officers and their K9 partners is strong, and the community is safer with their assistance.