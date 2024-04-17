New Barnstable Anti-Litter Group Wins Rookie Chapter Of The Year Award

BARNSTABLE – A new Cape Cod chapter of a Massachusetts organization dedicated to keeping the commonwealth clean is being recognized.

Keep Barnstable Beautiful operates under the bylaws of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful, which named Keep Barnstable Beautiful its rookie chapter of the year earlier this spring.

Andrea Pendergast, a committee member on the local chapter, says they were honored to receive the award.

“We were super, super-thrilled. There was a couple of other chapters in the state that had just started just like we are. It was super-exciting to be around so many like-minded people, and people really trying to do enormous things,” she said.

“Keep Massachusetts Beautiful has lots of tentacles out into the state as far as education, litter cleanups, but they’re also doing a lot legislation-wise,” Pendergast added.

She says they are trying to get 100 volunteers for a future litter cleanup, but even with lesser numbers, members of Keep Barnstable Beautiful are still filling up plenty of trash bags each outing.

“It’s become party of my passion and mission to make a positive impact in the community, because I’m seeing the results that we’re creating by what we’re picking up and what we’re doing.”

The next cleanup is Saturday, May 18th from 10 a.m. to noon in Marstons Mills. Pre-registration is required by visiting the Keep Mass Beautiful website.

