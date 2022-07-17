You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / New Citizens Welcomed by Federal Officials At Brewster Whitecaps Game

July 17, 2022

BREWSTER – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Barnstable Superior Court welcomed 30 new citizens during a naturalization ceremony that coincided with the Brewster Whitecaps game Friday.

Several members of those naturalized are members of the United States military.

The ceremony was presided by Associate Justice of the Barnstable Superior Court Mark Gildea, with Whitecaps President Robert Graczewski congratulating the new citizens.

USCIS officials said the ceremonies are often conducted at museums, schools and other notable locations to celebrate the commitment of new citizens.

