Monomoy Schools Name New Director of Technology

HARWICH – A new Director of Technology was recently named by the Monomoy Regional School District as Mackenzie Yarletts will be taking over the position.

The move comes as longtime IT Director Jim Birchfield announced that he will be retiring.

Yarletts comes to Monomoy from Nauset Regional School District, where she has been a part of the technology team for the past ten years.

She was named Nauset’s Chief Technology Officer in 2022 and prior to that role, she was also a System Administrator and Computer Support Specialist for the Nauset district.

Yarletts also previously owned and operated Bayview Computer Solutions from 2005 to 2014.

“Mackenzie will be a great addition to our team, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of technology,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter.

“The hiring committee was impressed with her background, creativity, and ability to align technology initiatives with educational and operational objectives, and was united in the decision that she was the best candidate for this role,” Carpenter said.

A dozen individuals applied for the position being vacated by Birchfield’s retirement, but just four were deemed as highly qualified and selected to be interviewed by the hiring committee.

That group included the MRSD Superintendent, the Business Manager, the Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, a few teachers who work closely with instructional technology, and two of the school district’s IT technicians.

Yarletts will begin her position in Monomoy on December 1.