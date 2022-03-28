Inclinator Expands Access to Historic Sites in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A local historic institution has announced the completion of a project that aims to improve accessibility.

The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum has extended its front door to Bradford Street with the completion of an inclinator.

The completed project is ADA compliant and provides more access from Provincetown’s downtown to the museum and monument grounds.

The new elevator is now operational and patrons will be able to use it when the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum opens to the public on Friday.

Passengers will be lifted 80 feet when using the elevator and it will be able to transport 18 riders at a time. Trips will take about two minutes in each direction.

Check out the Pilgrim Monument Provincetown Museum’s site for more details.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter