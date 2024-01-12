New England Aquarium Pushes For Increased Regulations Following Injury To Right Whale Calf

BOSTON – The New England Aquarium is urging increased regulatory measures to protect North Atlantic right whales in light of a NOAA report that a right whale calf was spotted off the coast of South Carolina with injuries that suggest a collision with a marine vessel.

Images released by NOAA show numerous wounds to the head, mouth, and lip of the calf, which experts say will probably result in the death of the whale.

The incident represents the fourteenth vessel strike in U.S. waters that has led to either mortality or serious injury from which the whale is unlikely to survive since 2008.

The tragic event has led Aquarium scientists, who aided in the identification of the calf, to push for renewed action to prevent further incidences from occurring.

“This devastating case brings a heightened sense of urgency to address the significant challenges North Atlantic right whales are facing,” said Amy Knowlton, senior scientist with the Aquarium. “It is crucial to act now to implement enhanced regulations to protect this critically endangered species along the U.S. East Coast.”

NOAA is currently considering modifications to existing vessel speed rules to better protect the species such as expanding the size and period of areas with seasonal speed restrictions, extending restrictions to most vessels measuring 35 to 65 feet in length, and implementing mandatory speed restrictions in dynamic speed zones established when whales are observed.