Patriots Help STEM Education on Cape Cod With Major Donation

BARNSTABLE – The New England Patriots Foundation has donated $100,000 to Cape Cod Community College to aid their capital campaign the Colleges new Science and Engineering Center.

“We have a long history of supporting educational programs throughout New England and have always stressed the importance of STEM subject, the programs Cape Cod Community College will offer in their community will provide opportunities that will have exponential impact on families for generations to come,” said Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

Construction is currently under way of the 38 million dollar building, with a targeting opening of spring 2023.