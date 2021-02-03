You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Patriots Help STEM Education on Cape Cod With Major Donation

Patriots Help STEM Education on Cape Cod With Major Donation

February 3, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The New England Patriots Foundation has donated $100,000 to Cape Cod Community College to aid their capital campaign the Colleges new Science and Engineering Center.

“We have a long history of supporting educational programs throughout New England and have always stressed the importance of STEM subject, the programs Cape Cod Community College will offer in their community will provide opportunities that will have exponential impact on families for generations to come,” said Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

Construction is currently under way of the 38 million dollar building, with a targeting opening of spring 2023.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 