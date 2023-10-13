New County Police Academy Scheduled To Open In 2024

FALMOUTH – The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners recently received an update on the new state-funded police academy in Falmouth, which is now expected to open in 2024.

Retired Chiefs Frank Frederickson, Peter Carnes, and current Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon gave the update on the facility, which will be operated by the Massachusetts Police Training Commission and provide training for new recruits amidst evolving training needs in law enforcement.

The board stressed its commitment to supporting the Barnstable County Municipal Police Training Academy, which hosted its last recruitment class in July 2022, and its commitment to supporting high-quality training facilities for law enforcement in the region.