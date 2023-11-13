New Koppel Center Providing Multitude of Services

DENNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod will be rehabilitating a structure on their land for a new Koppel Center, after their board of directors approved the plans in October.

Utilizing a barn that is currently under their control, Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said the facility will provide a multitude of services for the organization once the building is completed.

“It’s a really flexible space that’s going to allow us to do a lot, and put us in a better position to meet the challenges in the environment as we see them,” Gottlieb said.

The new space will include new staff working spaces for their growing staff, abilities to expand the water quality program with more research capabilities, and new meeting spaces that they can use in their own organization and to meet with others to help create new projects.

Rehabilitating a structure on their land will help the APCC’s overall message, says Gottlieb, as they continue to encourage residents of the region to recycle and reuse things in the environment.

“A lot of what we do at our location, especially around the landscaping, is intended to provide a real-world demonstration. A lot of what we do, is intended to demonstrate what can be done on a homeowner scale,” said Gottlieb.

Organization officials have stated that the barn is a historical structure, which makes preserving and repurposing the building a high priority for the APCC.

Plans for the building include solar power for all electrical needs on site.

The hopes of Gottlieb and the organization is for all important environmental conversations to be held at their new facility as they strive to change Cape Cod for the better in the future.

