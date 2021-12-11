You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Lighthouse, Video Board Slated for Patriots Stadium Reno

New Lighthouse, Video Board Slated for Patriots Stadium Reno

December 11, 2021

jc2243 foxboro ma massachusetts boston gillette stadium new england patriots football

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be enclosing the north end of Gillette Stadium as part of a $225 million renovation.

It will also include a larger video board and a bigger lighthouse overlooking the end zone.

The construction is scheduled to be completed for the 2023 season.

It will include a 370-by-60-foot curved video board that is nearly twice the size of the new one above the south end zone.

The recognizable lighthouse will be larger, climbing 218 feet, with fans for the first time able to climb to an observation deck at the top.

The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 