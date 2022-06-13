You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Restrictions on Ships to Protect Whales Coming Soon

June 13, 2022

COURTESY OF NOAA FISHERIES
Endangered North Atlantic right whales

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) — The federal government is close to releasing new rules that the shipping industry might have to comply with to help protect a vanishing species of whale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has spent a few years reviewing the vessel speed rules it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales.

The whales number less than 340 and they are vulnerable to collisions with large ships.

A NOAA spokesperson recently said that the agency anticipates that it will publish proposed rules within the coming weeks. A public comment process would follow.

BY PATRICK WHITTLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

