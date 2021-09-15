New Voluntary Slow Zone Off Nantucket to Protect Whales

NANTUCKET (AP) — Federal officials are implementing a new slow zone off Massachusetts to try to protect a rare species of whale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) created the slow zone south of Nantucket on September 11. It’s designed to protect North Atlantic right whales and will be in effect until September 26. The whales number only about 360 and they are vulnerable to collisions with ships.

NOAA has asked mariners to avoid the slow zone area altogether or transit through it at 10 knots or less.

From The Associated Press