You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Whale Rules Take Effect, but Enforcement Still to Come

New Whale Rules Take Effect, but Enforcement Still to Come

May 4, 2022

COURTESY CENTER FOR COASTAL STUDIES RIGHT WHALE TEAM

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – New lobster fishing rules intended to protect a rare species of whale are now in effect, but enforcement has yet to begin.

The rules are designed to protect the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers less than 340 in the world and is vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.

The rules took effect Sunday and require lobstermen in some parts of the ocean to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope. However, the federal government has acknowledged fishermen’s complaints that supply chain issues have prevented many harvesters from acquiring the gear yet.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 