New Year’s Polar Plunges to Benefit Local Organizations

HYANNIS – The New Year has arrived and that means Cape Codders will celebrate with a cold dip to benefit local organizations.

Annual polar plunges will be held at several beaches.

A New Year’s Day Polar Plunge will be held at 11 a.m. at Red River Beach in Harwich Port. The event will benefit the Harwich Parent-Teacher Organization and Cape Wellness Collaborative. Free hot chocolate will be offered to plungers and guests.

Three events will be held at noon.

Monument Beach Polar Club will host its 23rd annual polar plunge at Monument Beach on Shore Road. The event benefits the Bourne Friends Food Pantry. The cost is $20 and plungers will receive a t-shirt and a “Certificate of Bravery.”

All swimmers must wear foot protection.

The 10th Annual Polar Plunge will be held at Smugglers Beach in South Yarmouth. The event is sponsored by Friends of Yarmouth Council on Aging to benefit senior center programs in town. The registration fee is $15 and t-shirts will be available for purchase.

The 5th annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held in Provincetown at the Johnson Street Landing on Commercial Street. The event benefits the Center for Coastal Studies and has a registration fee of $50. The event will include music, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

The last polar plunge of the day will be held at Millway Beach in Barnstable at 2 p.m. A New Year’s Day Splash will benefit Friends of Barnstable Harbor. Donations will be accepted and t-shirts will be for sale.