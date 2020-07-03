NOAA Extends Fisheries Observer Waiver to August

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued an extension of its waiver on observer requirements granted to vessels operating in the U.S. Greater Atlantic Region.

Originally, NOAA was planning to resume observer deployments on July 1, however the resurgence of COVID-19 cases within the country prompted the agency to re-evaluate this time-frame.

“We intend to begin redeploying observers and at-sea monitors on vessels fishing in northeast fisheries on August 1,” said the agency in a statement.

“During the month of July, we will continue to work with regional observer and at-sea monitoring service providers to finalize their observer redeployment plans, conduct outreach with industry, and finalize our internal programs and policies that will support the safe and effective redeployment of observers and at-sea monitors in the region.”

NOAA said that observers and at-sea monitors are an essential component of commercial fishing operations in the region, providing critical information necessary to keep fisheries open and provide sustainable seafood for the nation.

“We are committed to protecting the public health and ensuring the safety of fishermen, observers, and others, while fulfilling our mission to maintain our nation’s seafood supply and conserving marine life,” said NOAA.