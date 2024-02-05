NOAA Fisheries Designates Habitats Near Regional Offshore Wind Sites As Areas Of Concern

OAK BLUFFS – NOAA Fisheries recently finalized the designation of several areas surrounding regional offshore wind lease sites as a Habitat Area of Particular Concern, including Cox Ledge southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

The designation concurs with recommendations by the New England Fishery Management Council, which cited concerns regarding the potential negative effects of offshore wind projects on essential fish habitats.

The habitats include complex benthic ecosystems that shelter federally managed species from predation and contain prolific spawning sites for species such as Cod.

The designation places additional conservation focus during NOAA Fisheries’ consultation and review pertaining to federal and state actions in Essential Fish Habitats, a non-binding contribution to marine policymaking.

