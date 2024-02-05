You are here: Home / NewsCenter / NOAA Fisheries Designates Habitats Near Regional Offshore Wind Sites As Areas Of Concern

NOAA Fisheries Designates Habitats Near Regional Offshore Wind Sites As Areas Of Concern

February 5, 2024

Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries

OAK BLUFFS – NOAA Fisheries recently finalized the designation of several areas surrounding regional offshore wind lease sites as a Habitat Area of Particular Concern, including Cox Ledge southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

The designation concurs with recommendations by the New England Fishery Management Council, which cited concerns regarding the potential negative effects of offshore wind projects on essential fish habitats.

The habitats include complex benthic ecosystems that shelter federally managed species from predation and contain prolific spawning sites for species such as Cod.

The designation places additional conservation focus during NOAA Fisheries’ consultation and review pertaining to federal and state actions in Essential Fish Habitats, a non-binding contribution to marine policymaking.

To learn more, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 